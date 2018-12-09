If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

A person joyriding a pickup in a field near North Sacramento started a grass fire, Tuesday night.

Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene around 8 p.m.

Authorities say the truck was tearing through a field near Western Avenue and South Avenue when the vehicle struck high-center and erupted into flames. The fire ignited the grass and burned about three quarters of an acre of land.

Firefighters were able to get control of the flames quickly and no injuries were reported.

The driver of the pickup has not yet been identified. It is unclear what, if any, charges that person could be facing.

A pickup that was joyriding in a field high centered then caught fire around 8PM near Western Ave/ South Ave in Sacramento. The event caught the surrounding grass on fire that spread to about 3/4 of an acre. No injuries and the fire was brought under control quickly. pic.twitter.com/qzyvww1s45 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 12, 2018

