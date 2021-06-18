Judge approves $550k settlement over 2019 Stephon Clark protest in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A judge has approved a settlement between the City of Sacramento and demonstrators who took part in a protest in East Sacramento in March of 2019.
Sacramento officials agreed in March 2020 to pay more than $500,000 in a settlement with 84 people who were arrested during a March 2019 protest in East Sacramento over the district attorney's decision not to prosecute the officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark.
RELATED: 'We were trapped': 84 arrested, including journalists and clergy, after Stephon Clark protest in Sacramento
According to court documents, The City of Sacramento has 20 days to deliver a check in the amount of $496,800.00 to the Law Office of Mark E. Merin, who represented the members of the class-action lawsuit. The County of Sacramento must deliver a $50,000 check in the same timeframe.
RELATED: Sacramento woman files lawsuit alleging officers broke her leg during 2019 Stephon Clark protest