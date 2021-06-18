x
Judge approves $550k settlement over 2019 Stephon Clark protest in East Sacramento

Sacramento officials agreed in March 2020 to pay more than $500,000 in a settlement with 84 people who were arrested during a March 2019 protest.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A judge has approved a settlement between the City of Sacramento and demonstrators who took part in a protest in East Sacramento in March of 2019. 

Sacramento officials agreed in March 2020 to pay more than $500,000 in a settlement with 84 people who were arrested during a March 2019 protest in East Sacramento over the district attorney's decision not to prosecute the officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark.

According to court documents, The City of Sacramento has 20 days to deliver a check in the amount of $496,800.00 to the Law Office of Mark E. Merin, who represented the members of the class-action lawsuit. The County of Sacramento must deliver a $50,000 check in the same timeframe. 

