SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jump bike and scooter riders saw a price increase on Friday.

"Raising prices in the Sacramento region will ensure we can continue to deliver clean and reliable bikes and scooters with a sustainable business model," said Uber spokesman Nick Smith in an emailed statement.

Smith said one of the reasons for the price change is due cities across the countries increasing fees for bike and scooter companies. The costs make it more costly for Uber to expand its fleet.



Long story short: Uber is sharing the additional cost with riders.

The per-minute fee to ride a bike has increased from $0.07 to $0.20, and the unlock fee for bikes increased from $1 to $1.50.

Uber also reduced the free ride time from 15 minutes to 10 minutes.

Scooters also saw an increase from $0.15 to $0.25.

A nine-minute trip covers 1.9 miles from upper Land Park to Capitol Mall. On a bike, it would cost about $3.30 under the new price system. The same distance for a scooter would cost $2.25.

