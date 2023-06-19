Juneteenth celebration held at California State Capitol

Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday two years ago.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Monday marks Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Locals are observing the holiday at an array of events across the region, including one at the State Capitol Monday.

"It's something that we must do to form a more perfect union because the blood of people fighting for freedom is in my veins," said Michael Harris, regional director of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation and director of California's Black Agriculture Working Group.

The groups hosted an event at the Capitol with the goal of sharing what Juneteenth is from different perspectives. Speakers discussed the history from slavery to emancipation.

"June 19, 1865 when the enslaved folks in Texas began their journey towards freedom," said Harris, referring to the date the holiday recognizes.

As locals look to the future, children's book author Krystaelynne Sanders Diggs is highlighting the need for diversity in school books.

"Literacy is so important, especially literacy for children of color," she said. "And for children to be able to see themselves in books that they read, especially children of color, is really huge."

She also aims to help parents and kids navigate sensitive subjects including talking about childhood sexual abuse and social/emotional health, in addition to showcasing diversity in her children’s books.

"I want to be here to showcase that there are books for children of color that feature children of color as the main characters. Let's get them into the schools," she said.

