SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stevante Clark on Sunday echoed his family's sentiments at a press conference, calling the Sacramento County District Attorney's decision to not prosecute the police officers who killed his brother Stephon Clark last March unjust.

Among the Clark family's frustrations from DA Anne Marie Schubert's announcement was the way Clark's personal information was revealed through released text messages and internet searches.

“No evidence presented yesterday can justify the way my brother was killed,” Clark said of Schubert's March 2 announcement.

Stevante said that there’s no reason he should be proving his brother’s innocence, and, instead, the police should be proving theirs.

Clark’s criticism included the following claims:

The officers not identifying themselves as law enforcement

Officers did not give Stephon Clark a chance to be detained before firing

Lack of emergency services

Muting of body cameras

“Simply put, our stance is this was murder,” said National Action Now President Dr. Tacoy Porter who spoke alongside Stevante.

Porter called for the officers to be charged and for District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert to be fired, due to the adverse impacts her decision had on the Clark family and Meadowview community.

He added that, if any good is to come out of the deaths of those like Clark, it would be the acknowledgment and support of legislation and training that brings about reform.

Stevante said he wanted the officers prosecuted and wants Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to fire them.

“I want justice and accountability,” Clark added.

An effort to remember Stephon Clark

A legacy weekend event was also announced to commemorate Stephon Clark's life, one year after his death.

The commemoration is intended to be free of politics and focuses on remembering Clark and healing impacted communities.

It consists of teen summits, a brunch for mothers, "day of peace," and a remembrance commemoration.

Legacy weekend Schedule:

Mar. 15: Teen Summit from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Meadowview Sam & Bonny Pannell Community Center

Mar. 16: Mother's brunch, a meet, eat, and greet event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moment's of Blessings Church.

Mar. 17: "Day of Peace and Love" from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Meadowview Sam & Bonny Pannell Community Center.

Mar. 18: Stephon Clark Remembrance Commemoration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Genesis Church.

