x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Juvenile shot overnight near Antelope, law enforcement says

According to officials, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. along Watt Avenue between Delaney and Davidson Drives.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A juvenile was shot overnight near a Sierra Creek Park in Antelope, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. along Watt Avenue between Delaney and Davidson Drives.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not released any information about a possible shooter or the victim's identity.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

READ MORE FROM ABC10: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more from ABC10

Gov. Newsom and California Legislature hope to bring back COVID-19 sick pay

In Other News

Sacramento Morning Weather Forecast: Jan. 26, 2022