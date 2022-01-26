Juvenile shot overnight near Antelope, law enforcement says

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A juvenile was shot overnight near a Sierra Creek Park in Antelope, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says.
According to officials, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. along Watt Avenue between Delaney and Davidson Drives.
The victim was taken to an area hospital.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not released any information about a possible shooter or the victim's identity.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
