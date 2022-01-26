Juvenile shot overnight near Antelope, law enforcement says

According to officials, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. along Watt Avenue between Delaney and Davidson Drives.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A juvenile was shot overnight near a Sierra Creek Park in Antelope, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. along Watt Avenue between Delaney and Davidson Drives.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not released any information about a possible shooter or the victim's identity.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10