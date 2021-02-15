Fight breaks out between roughly 50 juveniles in Old Sacramento on Valentine's Day

Later in the evening at Old Sacramento, an 18-year-old man was arrested after police heard a gunshot in the area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A brawl between dozens of minors broke out in Old Sacramento on Valentine's Day, police said.

According to Officer Karl Chan with the Sacramento Police Department, the fight broke out around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, involving about 50 juveniles. The incident caused some roads to close as police dispersed the crowd. There were no injuries reported.

Police remained in the area after the fights in order to monitor for other issues.

Chan said officers heard a gunshot in the area around 10 p.m. as well, and detained an 18-year-old man at the scene. Officers were also able to recover a firearm from the suspect. Chan said he was later arrested on firearms related charges. Sacramento police determined there were no victims or property damage located from the shot fired.

