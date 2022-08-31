New report rates South Sacramento, Roseville maternity hospitals among best in nation

Kaiser Permanente has a total of 24 hospitals that received the elite designation and approximately 40% of those are listed in California.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento and Roseville were recognized in “Newsweek” magazine’s latest “Best Maternity Hospitals” report for their care to new moms and babies.

"What sets us apart is the fact that we have this integrated care,” said Dr. Rachel Dong, Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Kaiser Permanente’s South Sacramento medical center.

The following 11 Kaiser Permanente hospitals received the latest “Best Maternity Hospitals” designation: Antioch, Redwood City, Roseville, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, South Sacramento, Vacaville, Vallejo and Walnut Creek.

According to Kaiser Permanente, the national designation was awarded to 350 hospitals in the United States, and only 55 in California.

The “Newsweek” report identifies leading maternity care programs that have met or exceeded rigorous quality and safety standards.

Kaiser Permanente has a total of 24 hospitals that received the elite designation and approximately 40% of those are listed in California.

Additional resources:

WATCH ALSO: