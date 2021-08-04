SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Award-winning country artist Kane Brown is bringing the "Blessed & Free" Tour to Sacramento.
With the first stop on his 35-city tour, Brown kicks off his tour at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, Oct. 1.
Fellow country artist Jordan Davis will be joining him for the first half of the tour, which includes the stop in Sacramento, while Chase Rice will jump on for the second leg of the tour. The tour ends in early February 2022 in Las Vegas.
Kane Brown had his first worldwide tour called the Worldwide Beautiful tour in February 2020, but it was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16. Fans can register for pre-sale tickets Thursday, April 8, on Brown's website.
