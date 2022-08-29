x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Slain Land Park woman's brother speaks against California 'zero bail' bill up for vote

The bail reform bill shelved after the 2021 killing of Kate Tibbitts in Sacramento has been amended and is up for vote at the California State Assembly.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Critics of a proposed bail reform bill, which is aimed at eliminating cash bail, took to the steps of the State Capitol on Monday, urging lawmakers to oppose the legislation.

Among them was Dan Tibbitts, who says the killing of his sister Kate Tibbitts in Land Park was in part the fault of recent criminal justice reforms across California.

The man charged with her killing, Troy Davis, had been released from jail under California’s emergency bail schedule because of restrictions set by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Without a bail system, the onus of babysitting these accused released would fall on law enforcement, which is already understaffed and underfunded," Dan Tibbitts said on Monday.

SB 262 would also prohibit costs related to conditions of release from being imposed on someone being released on bail or on their own recognizance.

According to a spokesperson from State Senator Susan Skinner’s office, the types of fees that could be prohibited include the costs of an ankle monitor.

Supporters of the bill say it would protect residents from potential predatory practices of bail bonds businesses.

WATCH MORE: 'Politics killed my sister' | Brother of slain Land Park woman challenges bail reform bill

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out