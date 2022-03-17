Elk Grove lawmaker proposes location-monitoring device for houseless parolees

Named after a woman killed in her Land Park apartment in September, Assemblymember Jim Cooper proposed a law requiring increased surveillance for parolees.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — California Democratic Assemblymember Jim Cooper of Elk Grove introduced The Kate Tibbitts Act of 2022 on Thursday in response to Tibbitts' killing last year.

The 61-year-old died in her Land Park apartment at the hands of a suspect, named Troy Davis, who was recently released from Sacramento County Jail despite his ongoing parole status.

Law enforcement officials overseeing his parole later stated they were unable to make contact with the man, as he had no fixed address.

What does the bill do?

Cooper said his bill aims to bridge gaps of communication between parole officers and their parolees, specifically houseless parolees.

“We have too many transient parolees that have little or no supervision because we cannot locate them. The Kate Tibbitts Act will fix that,” he said on Thursday.

The act, or Assembly Bill 1827, would require all parolees deemed high-risk who declare they are homeless, or transient, to wear a location-monitoring device until the parolee has a confirmed address.

If a high-risk parolee knowingly refuses to report to their parole agent, they could receive a misdemeanor charge subject to up to 6 months in County Jail ― or instead, the court could revisit the stipulations of their parole.

