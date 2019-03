SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento SPCA has a message for all pet owners: "Keep human food away from your furry friends."

The message comes after a three-month-old puppy had to have emergency surgery after eating a large number of short ribs.

According to the Sacramento SPCA, the six-pound puppy was brought to a veterinary clinic where the owner said the dog had eaten the ribs on Sunday and started acting strangely.

It is unclear if the dog was fed the short ribs on purpose or if the dog found his way into the garbage and ate them accidentally.

PHOTOS: 6-pound puppy has emergency surgery after eating nearly 50 short ribs A three-month-old puppy had to have emergency surgery to remove nearly 50 spare ribs from his stomach, intestines. It is unclear if the dog was fed the short ribs on purpose or if the dog found his way into the garbage and ate them accidentally. Before the surgery the puppy laid on a nearby desk. According to the Sacramento SPCA, the six-pound puppy was brought to a veterinary clinic where the owner said the dog had eaten the ribs on Sunday and started acting strangely. According to the Sacramento SPCA, the surgery usually costs approximately $2,000 at a regular clinic. The Sacramento SPCA says the puppy is resting and recovering at a foster home.

When the owner couldn't afford treatment, the dog was surrendered. A Good Samaritan employee at the clinic brought the puppy to the SPCA and the little guy went into surgery a few hours later.

During the surgery, nearly 50 short rib bones were removed from his small body.

The puppy is now recovering from surgery at a foster home and starting to eat a small amount of puppy-approved food.

Since he's cute, there's been quite a lot of adoption interest in the puppy. That shelter said he's not up for adoption just yet. Doctors want to monitor his recovery before an adoption is considered.

"We have a LOT of interest but not accepting applications yet as his recovery time is unknown," the shelter told ABC10. "There is only one of him though, so we hope everyone interested is willing to help another shelter pup in need if they miss out on this one!"

According to the Sacramento SPCA, the surgery usually costs approximately $2,000 at a regular clinic, so the shelter is asking for donations to help cover the surgery. You can donate by clicking "donate" on the post below.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: Does the weather really affect your emotions? | RAW