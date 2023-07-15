Kids get hands-on firefighting experience at Fire Camp

With fire season in full swing, local fire agencies are on the look-out for the next generation of firefighters.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — With fire season now in full swing, local fire agencies are on the look-out for the next generation of firefighters.

Now in it's 26th year the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Fire Camp, allowed 80 kids age 11 to 13 to get hands-on experience and learn practical skills they can take into the real world.

"This is a really good opportunity for those kids to get a very broad glimpse of what it's like to be a part of the fire family," said Captain Parker Wilbourn with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. "Kids were learning fire extinguisher training, so if there's a fire in their home, they potentially could save their home, if it's a small fire."

The camp is four days long and works to help kids "build a sense of teamwork and responsibility."

Climbing the 105-foot aerial ladder truck was a high kids can't find anywhere else.

"And you could just see the, the little bit of fear and panic on their face, but we were able to walk them through it, coach them through it, and they got it," said Parker, adding how cool it was to see the success in kids' eyes as they climbed back down.

Kids got truly hands-on experience with putting out fires with extinguishers, climbing the ladder trucks, learning CPR and more.

"I wish this camp was around when I was a kid, we've had several campers that have actually grown up and are now fire captains with Metro Fire," said Parker.

There's even something in it for those who don't end up on a firetruck for a living, Parker said the kids also learned how to work together and gained confidence to take into their adult lives.

