SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- There has been a lot of changes to the area surrounding where the Sacramento Kings play at Golden 1 Center. The Downtown Commons, or DOCO for short, is a more than 600,000 square-foot, multi-level, open-air mall in the heart of Sacramento.

New businesses to DOCO are Andy’s, Display, Getta Clue Store, Macy’s Backstage, and the Yard House.

“When we built the Golden 1 Center downtown, it really was intended to kind of be that catalyst for economic growth in downtown Sacramento; the place where people can come and gather, and also expand out into the downtown core,” said John Rinehart, the President of Business Development for the Sacramento Kings.

More than a dozen businesses have opened in the area since 2016 and more businesses are scheduled to open soon. Visitors to the area can now shop, eat, watch a movie, attend concerts, and lots of other things.

Owner of the Getta Clue Store, Justin Bilbao, says the opening of the Golden 1 Center has sparked important growth.

“It needed something like Golden 1 Center and that kind of thing to happen to the core of downtown to basically spark it,” Bilbao said.

The DOCO project began four years ago with the demolition of the Downtown Plaza.

