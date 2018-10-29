If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Get ready to rock and roll all night!

After 45 years, Kiss is calling it quits, but not before they hit the road one last time. Dubbed the "End of the Road" world tour, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is hitting the Golden 1 Center Saturday, Feb 9, 2019.

Additional California stops on the 65-date tour include San Diego, Fresno, Anaheim, and Los Angeles.

According to Billboard Music, the tour features band members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer and should run until at least 2020.

Kiss is offering VIP experiences and special Kiss Army fan presales beginning Wednesday, Oct. 31. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2.

