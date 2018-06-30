Dozens of kittens are in need of food, but supplies are running low.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said they have more than 200 kittens in their care, but only 10 cases of wet food remaining for the kittens.

The organization is asking for donations of wet food, that they say can be used for cats of all age groups.

If you would like to donate, the Sac SPCA created an Amazon wish list page as they ask the public for help. Donations can also be dropped off directly to the shelter, located at 6701 Florin Perkins Road.

