Kohl’s is to looking hire 90,000 seasonal workers as the holiday season approaches.

Earlier in the year, Kohl’s announced early hiring efforts that resulted in thousands of workers being hired in their stores.

“Our early strategy is working and we’ve already hired thousands of associates to help us deliver an excellent omnichannel shopping experience of customers. On the heels of our early hiring efforts, we continue to see momentum in hiring at all locations with talented candidates interested in joining our team, and we are making significant efforts to keep this momentum going throughout the season,” said Ryan Festerling, Kohl’s executive vice president of human resources.

In an update of their 2018 seasonal hiring efforts, Kohl’s announced their plans to hire 90,000 seasonal associates across more than 1,100 stores, nine distribution centers, five e-commerce fulfillment centers, and credit centers across the country.

Millions allocated for perks and incentives for workers

Kohl’s is offering a variety of perks and incentives to help attract seasonal workers.

competitive wages

weekly pay schedule

special Associate shop days

15 percent discount which can stack with Kohl’s coupons

35 percent discount for purchases both in the store and online for workers during the season.

“Individuals look to Kohl’s for seasonal positions for any number of reasons, including looking to begin a career in retail, earn additional money for the holidays, or maximize savings with great discounts this holiday season,” said Festerling. “Whatever the reason, Kohl’s is committed to offering our seasonal associates perks and incentives that make the experience of working at Kohl’s rewarding and exciting.”

How to apply for the holidays

On October 20th, Kohl's will have a hiring event at select stores across the country.

Candidates who are interested can go to one of the select stores for an opportunity to interview for a seasonal position. Kohl’s will hold a hiring event on Saturday, Oct. 20, at select Kohl’s stores across the country.

More can be found at kohlscareers.com/hiring.

