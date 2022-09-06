Sacramento restaurant's liquor license suspended following investigation into 2021 DUI crash

La Cabana Restaurant on Folsom Blvd allegedly served alcohol to a 19-year-old man who shortly after was arrested for DUI causing injury.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento restaurant was issued a 30-day liquor license suspension on Tuesday after allegedly serving alcohol to an underage customer resulting in DUI-related injuries in May 2021, officials said Tuesday.

19-year-old Alan Humberto Reyes was served and allowed to consume multiple alcoholic drinks at La Cabana Restaurant on Folsom Boulevard on May 15, according to the California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC).

Reyes was later allegedly involved in a DUI collision on Highway 99 near Florin Road that critically injured the passenger in his car and was arrested by the California Highway Patrol.

A year-long investigation by ABC's Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies unit (TRACE) and CHP said the incident was a result of the restaurant’s negligence.

ABC issued La Cabana a 30-day notice banning all alcohol sales through the suspension period.

“Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” ABC Director Eric Hirata said. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep minors safe and prevent DUI crashes.”

