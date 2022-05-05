La Familia Counseling Center gets $2M check from Sacramento officials

After initially approving the funds at a Feb. 15 City Council meeting, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg presented La Familia Counseling Center with $2 million.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The multi-cultural services for at-risk youth and families, La Familia Counseling Center, just got its $2 million check from Sacramento Mayor Steinberg to build a new opportunity center.

"If you look over there, you will see about 100 kids getting summer lunch right now, you will see about 40 people getting GED and ESL classes," said Rachel Rios, executive director of the center, Tuesday. "This is a hub."

She also said the counseling center is outgrowing its current South Sacramento location.

City Councilmembers approved the millions in funding for the center during a Feb. 15 mid-year budget review meeting.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg presented Rios and other La Familia Counseling Center staff with the $2 million check on Tuesday just outside the new center's location.

Board of Directors chair Rick Brandsma said they will use the new center to provide economic assistance and job training programs, particularly in the community health and green energy sectors..

"For almost 50 years, La Familia has been helping disadvantaged members of the Sacramento community improve the quality of their lives through a variety of services, including mental health counseling, job training, parents in education and other modes of social and economic assistance," he said on Tuesday.