Sacramento City Council approves $1.75M revamp for 'La Mancha' Project Homekey housing

First purchased in 2020 as part of California's housing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Sacramento motel is becoming permanent supportive housing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento officials want to turn the "La Mancha" emergency housing facility, that was used during the Project Homekey initiatives started in 2020, into a permanent supportive housing complex.

City Councilmembers recently green-lit an application for $1.75 million in funds to "rehabilitate" the South Sacramento hotel on 7789 La Mancha Way.

The housing facility was originally built in 2009 and opened as the Woodsprings Suites motel.

It wasn't transformed into an emergency housing facility until October of 2020 when it received state funding to house unsheltered Sacramento residents.

The 124-room extended-stay motel is expected to complete its transformation into 100 units of permanent supportive housing soon. Work on the site is 90% done, according to city officials.

Among the rehabilitations city officials hope will transform Woodspring Suites motel into more of a residential environment for the permanent supportive housing complex include:

Installation of solar power carports reducing operating costs

Building of new front vehicle gate securing the property

Conversion of all door locks from the previous hotel card entry system to traditional residential locks

Addition of recreation areas

Creation of expanded community room with a covered entry

