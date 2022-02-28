Land Park Pony Rides owner to retire after 37 years

Owner of Land Park Pony Rides, Marilyn Hagemann, said she's retiring at the end of May.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 37 years in the business, Land Park Pony Rides owner Marilyn Hagemann said she is hanging up the saddle to retire with her family.

Upkeep of the business was getting expensive, Hagemann said. Materials and services including hay, grain, diesel, vets and farriers have been hit by price hikes.

The last day of the pony rides is May 30.

A GoFundMe was created in April 2020 by a Sacramento resident to help pay for Land park Pony Rides' piling expenses.

Hagemann said her old ponies are very hard to replace once they pass, and some of them are already at the point of retirement. While Hagemann wants to keep a few that need special care, she said she hopes to find new homes for the ponies too young to retire.

"I wanted time for me to spend weekends with my family, camping, barbecue [and] just hanging out, live up by Camp Far West," Hagemann told ABC10.

Land Park Pany Rides will be back at Land Park Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until May 30.