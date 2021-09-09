Woman slain in Land Park homicide remembered as 'loving' and 'fiercely loyal' person

The vigil for Mary "Kate" Tibbitts encouraged people to remember her for who she was and not how she was taken.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A neighborhood vigil took place in Land Park to remember the life of a loving sister, daughter and a "fiercely loyal friend and neighbor" named Mary “Kate” Tibbitts, 61.

"She will always be missed," said Dan Tibbitts, brother of Mary Tibbitts.

The vigil comes after Mary Tibbitts and her two dogs were killed in Land Park last week.

While headlines have put her name into the spotlight as a homicide victim, the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals encouraged people to remember Tibbitts as she lived and not as she was taken. On Facebook, they said she was a 25-year volunteer for the shelter.

“Long-time staff and volunteers will remember her for making sure each dog she encountered received the best care possible. In addition to being a cashier for our book sales, she volunteered at the annual Doggy Dash as the vendor check-in lead. In her ‘spare time,’ she transported animals to our rescue partners whenever and wherever she could,” the shelter said.

Friends of Tibbtts previously told ABC10 that she was a good person and a lover of animals.

ABC10's Giacomo Luca was at the vigil Thursday evening, which saw a local ambulance service paying their respects and more than 100 people in attendance.

The suspect in her killing was identified as Troy Davis, 51, who had two felony strikes and was released from jail without having to post bail in June. He had a known issue with methamphetamine, according to city officials.

Tibbitt’s family spoke out publicly for the first time Wednesday since her death. In a statement to the Sacramento Bee, they said they feel Davis’ release demonstrates a monumental failure of the state’s political and criminal justice system, adding:



“Our only hope is that it won’t take years for the citizens of the state to wake up and realize that we have the ultimate power to insist on changes to laws, and the people who implement them, to effect reforms that are so badly needed to protect ourselves from the evil that exists amongst us.”

