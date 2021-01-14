Security precautions being setup outside California's Capitol ahead of possible weekend protests

According to the California Highway Patrol's events calendar, no permits have been issued for protests or rallies on Saturday or Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large metal fence now surrounds the California State Capitol building as state officials and law enforcement prepare for possible civil unrest by pro-Trump supporters ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Preparations began after an FBI bulletin, obtained by ABC News, warned law enforcement of possible protests beginning Jan. 16 and lasting through Jan. 20. As of Thursday, Jan. 14, no CHP-permitted events are scheduled for the Capitol grounds on Saturday or Sunday. However, precautions were being erected in the form of a 6-foot tall fence. This is the second barrier to surround the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Gov. Newsom, the California State Senate and Assembly released a statement saying, "The Assembly, Senate, and Governor are working together in close cooperation to ensure the safety of everyone who works in or visits the Capitol. While we cannot address specific security steps, we are in constant communication with the CHP, Senate and Assembly Sergeants, and local law enforcement to keep the people’s house safe.”

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said people should steer clear of the State Capitol and surrounding areas due to potential security issues.

"The City is also coordinating with our local allied law enforcement agencies, which would include the California Highway Patrol and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, in our response to any future demonstrations," Steinberg said. "At this point, for security reasons, we will not be disclosing any specifics regarding plans, tactics, or intelligence gathered for any demonstrations that may occur in the future."

The rallies wouldn't be the first protests held by Trump supporters at the state Capitol. Protests have routinely been held every Saturday since the 2020 election results were announced in November.

In one Saturday protest at the Capitol last month, more than 150 officers were deployed to keep the dueling groups separated. Police said three officers suffered minor injuries from objects being thrown around and from having lasers pointed in their eyes. One officer injured an ankle saving a person from being attacked, and 10 vehicles were vandalized by members of a group. Hahn says the violence harms a city struggling with the coronavirus outbreak and a rash of homicides.

Hundreds of the President's supporters converged at Andrews Park, where social justice activists have been demonstrating weekly.