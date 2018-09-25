A large grass fire is causing a significant amount of smoke and traffic issues in the downtown Sacramento area Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 1.5-acre blaze, which started around 5 p.m., is located in the area of O and Front streets along the Sacramento River.

One person was injured but not transported to the hospital, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

