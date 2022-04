The fire is reported on the 500 block of 1st Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is battling a warehouse fire near downtown Sacramento Friday night.

SFD posted on Twitter about the incident.

The fire is reported on the 500 block of 1st Avenue. There is no word on any injuries.

Friday's fire comes over a month after a similar fire in the area. That fire happened on Feb. 12, injuring one firefighter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

