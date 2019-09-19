SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tamisha Ridge's passion was to teach others how to create their own clothes on a budget with her YouTube videos. Her ex-boyfriend murdered her in 2014, according to the Sacramento district attorney.

Investigation Discovery's show "Web of Lies" produced an episode titled "Death of an Internet Star" about the Ridge's murder.

Ridge, 31, posted videos on YouTube under the name Meesha Booh. Ridge had more than 140,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel before her death.

Ridge also went by the names Tamisha Evette Glashen and Meesha Ridge.

The Sacramento DA said the alleged killer, Dameshlo Green, and Ridge were in an on-and-off relationship for 10 years. Then, after a five-year break with no contact, the DA said Green and Ridge got back together for a few months before Ridge broke up with Green again.

It was after this break up that the DA said Green entered Ridge's home on May 14, 2014, walked into her bedroom and shot her in the head with a shotgun.

Green turned himself in for a parole violation before he was booked into Sacramento County Jail for homicide. He had a previous conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the DA.

Green is currently serving a 75-years-to-life sentence at Pelican Bay State Prison. He will be eligible for parole in 2039. He would be 60 years old at his scheduled parole hearing.

