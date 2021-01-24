Leaf season comes to an end in Sacramento, rainy season is hopefully on its way

As leaf season concludes, The Claw is retiring for the season. And with low water levels in Folsom Lake, the hope is that incoming storms can help.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's the time of the year where we are approaching the end of leaf season. If you've been out and about the last couple months, chances are you've seen the colorful leaves on lawns, in gutters and on the sidewalk.

The City of Sacramento calls on "The Claw" to clean up the mess. It's a machine used to scoop millions of pounds of leaves between November and January. And as leaf season concludes this week, there's some important things for Sacramento residents to know.

"[Sunday, Jan. 24] is the last day that customers can put leaf piles out for claw collection, which will be occurring over the next four to five days," Erin Treadwell, Integrated Waste Compliance Manager of the Recycling & Solid Waste Division, said.

That means if you haven't put your Christmas tree out or large amounts of yard waste, today is the last day for you to take advantage of The Claw services on the regular basis.

"We ask that the piles be no larger that what you would put in the back of the pickup truck," Treadwell said. "Try and make sure you keep the gutters clear so if we have rain, the water can get into the storm drains."

While the leaves are not falling as much, the hope is that the rain will continue to fall. At Folsom Lake, the biggest reservoir in the area, water levels are at around 28% capacity, the lowest it's been in five years. This is something that has raised concerns with the Bureau of Reclamation.

"The weather so far this year has been really dry. If things persist in a very dry manner, we'll have to take more severe and drastic operational decisions," Drew Lessard, Area Manager of the Bureau of Reclamation, said.

Folsom Lake is an important regional source of flood protection, power and water for the Greater Sacramento area. As the water levels continue to decrease, it's going to take more than just a little rain to make a difference.

"One or two storms is going to be helpful, but not enough to really change things," Lessard said.

Lessard is asking for residents to do their part on conserving water, so they don't have to take some more drastic measures.