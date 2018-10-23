SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Sacramento transgender community is speaking out against a leaked memo of the Trump administration's plan to roll back protections for transgender people.

Ebony Harper is a transgender woman.

"You don't hear protection with trans folks because we're mentally confused freaks," Harper said. "We don't deserve protections. We don't deserve any rights cause we're not even people, but we are! Clearly!"

Harper shared with ABC10 how she ran away from home at 14 years old.

"I came out really rough," Harper said. "I came out early. My parents are from Jamaica and didn't really understand the journey, so I ran away from home."

It's not an uncommon story to hear in the transgender community. Elizah Claborne Crosby grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and now works with LGBT youth as a peer advocate for the Sacramento LGBT Center.

"My journey started when I was very young," Claborne Crosby said. "I've been on my own since I was 11 years old."

Claborne Crosby said when she found out about the memo, she wasn't surprised.

"When I heard about it this morning, I can't say I was surprise," Claborne Crosby said. "In hindsight, it's not a very bright future. But we're strong individuals. We can't let things like that push us."

Nghia Nguyen, who works at the Gender Health Center, wasn't surprised either.

"I wasn't surprised," Nguyen said. "I'm definitely not surprised [about] these moments that have leaked. I'm definitely worried, but I'm still fighting."

They want people to know they won't stop fighting. They say the leaked memo is an attack.

"I'm not gonna let this administration stop me from loving," Harper said. "I'm not gonna stop this world from letting me be who I was designed to be."

"The reason why I'm so passionate about this is because I'm a transgender woman and I live my life in its fullest everyday," Claborne Crosby said. "I work. I take care of my family."

President Trump was asked about the memo and he said the administration is looking at a lot of things and added he's protecting everybody.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said,"This is red meat to his political base two weeks before the election. And how despicable, to put fear in the hearts of transgender people in order to win more votes in your tough congressional district."

There will be a #wontbeerased rally on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Winn Park, to show support for the transgender community.

