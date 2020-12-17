Leatherby's offering free ice cream to families in need

Leatherby's Family Creamery will pick 500 families from the Greater Sacramento Area to receive the free ice cream.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leatherby's Family Creamery is offering free ice cream to families in need to deliver some holiday cheer.

Leatherby's is partnering with Palmer Capital, Inc. to deliver ice cream to families in the Sacramento area. The ice cream staple posted on Instagram about this new holiday act of kindness, saying they want to help families who are struggling during these times. They are asking people to nominate families and friends who are struggling during this pandemic to get a sweet Christmas treat.

Leatherby's isn't just giving the ice cream to one family or two families, but 500 families.

"Let's spread that Christmas cheer!" Leatherby's said on their Instagram post.

Just click the button on the site that says "Nominate a Family in Need" and you will be taken directly to a nomination form or you can click here to be taken directly to the form. The form will ask you to fill out a name, address for the delivery, phone number and the closest Leatherby's location to the person you're nominating.

The nomination form will close on at 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.

