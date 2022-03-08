Lesbian couple says man assaulted them at the California State Fair

The women say they believe they were targeted because they are a same-sex couple.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the California State Fair was winding down for the season on Sunday evening, a lesbian couple says they were assaulted by a man who shouted homophobic slurs at them.

A Cal Expo spokesperson said the Cal Expo Police Department is now investigating the incident, which was partially caught on camera.

"I just feel really sad that this is the world we're living in still," said 20-year-old Kyla, who asked that ABC10 identify her only by her first name.

Kyla said she and her girlfriend were near the petting zoo Sunday night when a teenager threw a drink at them, shouting a homophobic slur. Kyla's girlfriend followed the teen and captured his father on camera knocking the phone out of her hand.

Kyla then alleges that the man pushed her girlfriend to the ground and kicked the phone, striking her finger. The woman sought medical attention from Cal Expo staff.

"It’s much more than just an assault. It’s a lot bigger than that," Kyla said, adding that she and her girlfriend are still fearful after the incident.

"Yeah, extremely actually. The day after this happened, I went to the store and bought us both pepper spray, to keep with us at all times, and we both agreed that we’re never going back to the State Fair again," Kyla said.

Despite that, Kyla said she believes it's important to come forward.

"We’re not going to give up, and we’re not going to stop fighting until we get justice," Kyla said.

