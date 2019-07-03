SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Steelhead creek doesn't normally have this much water. Weeks of rains gorged the land below the Arden Garden Connector bridge and pushed the people who live in the flood zone to higher ground.

Hundreds of tents and people inhabit this place, but right now only one tent stands. It belongs to Rodney Snow.

"That’s my tent. It’s home," said Snow. "It’s a little piece and quiet from all the drama on the other side of the levee."

The island has many names around here. Gilligan’s island. The community island. But no matter what you call it, it is just a high spot in a large homeless camp. There is only room for a few on the island and there's a lot more people in need of a place to live.

It’s a full-time job living under a bridge. Flooding is just one thing keeping this community from looking for work.

"When it floods a lot of the time we lose 80 percent of our stuff. We have to start over," said Snow.

Everyone under the bridge has their own reason for living here. Snow lost his tree cutting job after hurting his back.

From the top of the Arden Garden bridge you can't see the homeless problem, but it hasn't gone away.

