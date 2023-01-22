Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly South Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker

Linh Phan's family said she was one of two people killed in a South Sacramento crash. They said she loved her kids and was the glue that held the family together.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a woman who loved her two kids more than anything else was tragically killed in a South Sacramento crash Thursday.

The crash was part of a violent chain of events that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said began as a purse snatching. Authorities said the suspect was fought off in the purse-snatching but proceeded to carjack a different vehicle, ran a red light and hit another car with two women inside.

While the county coroner's office hasn't identified the victims yet, family members identified one of them as Linh Phan. Phan's family wasn't ready to go on camera, but her sister did speak with ABC10 over the phone.

For her sister, Phan's laughter and smile was part of what stood out about her. She was the sister who would round up family and set up the family photos and trips.

But Phan's greatest love was her two children, her sister said. She said Phan loved them more than anything, taking them on adventures, picnics and hikes.

Phan's sister said the family hasn't had any time to grieve since the tragedy, with most of their attention focused on making sure Phan's kids are OK and taken care of for now.

"I just want people to know she was a happy, fun-loving person, and obviously, she was taken away from us too soon. We just ask people to continue to pray for us and have us in their thoughts," Phan's sister told ABC10.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for Phan's funeral expense. Phan's sister said any money not used for the funeral will go toward taking care of Phan's two children. Phan was 42 years old and lived in Sacramento for more than 20 years.

