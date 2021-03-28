Live music is back as businesses adjust to life in the red tier

COVID-19 restrictions begin to lessen and many people are out and about for the first time in a year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New Glory Brewery converted their parking lot into a stage and gave their guests live music for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it’s awesome out here, and I have my friends and I feel grateful," said Liz, one of many guests enjoying the live show.

With a beer in hand and their favorite shades on as the sun shines down, friends Liz and Angela said they are in disbelief that after a year they can listen to the band Shot Gun Slim live again.

"This last year has been rough. It’s been really rough, social distancing, no life," Liz said.

"It’s really exciting to have live music here again and have that normalcy and have customers excited that a band is here and excited to drink the beer at the same time and have those two worlds collide. That’s really great," said New Glory manager Mikkita Miller.

Miller said the brewery went pretty much dormant during the pandemic and that Sacramento County entering the red tier was the saving grace, not just for business, but for local artists .

"We strive to help local artists thrive in Sacramento because I think that’s the best thing about Sacramento," She said. "We love artists and we want to be apart of that economy for artist to have a place to perform and show case their abilities."

But when will Sacramento County move to the orange tier which would allow breweries to have guest inside again?

“The state has set up a system where if we do hit the goal of 4 million vaccinations in the healthy places quartile one, then the threshold for entering the orange tier will change,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Kasirye.

Dr. Kasirye went on to say that Sacramento County’s case numbers are continuing to go down.

"My best guest estimate is that probably sometime late April we will be able to meet the criteria to go into the orange tier,” Kasirye said.