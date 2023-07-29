Livestock killed in Sacramento County fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pig, goat and several chickens were killed after flames erupted inside a Sacramento County outbuilding Saturday, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said.
The fire began around 10:33 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of El Verano Avenue. Multiple horses and other livestock were saved.
Fire officials say they are now investigating what might have caused the fire.
Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento returns tents to Miller Park 'safe ground' site | Top 10
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8