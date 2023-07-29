Livestock killed in Sacramento County fire

Fire officials are investigating what started the blaze.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pig, goat and several chickens were killed after flames erupted inside a Sacramento County outbuilding Saturday, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said.

The fire began around 10:33 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of El Verano Avenue. Multiple horses and other livestock were saved.

Fire officials say they are now investigating what might have caused the fire.