x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Livestock killed in Sacramento County fire

Fire officials are investigating what started the blaze.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pig, goat and several chickens were killed after flames erupted inside a Sacramento County outbuilding Saturday, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said.

The fire began around 10:33 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of El Verano Avenue. Multiple horses and other livestock were saved. 

Fire officials say they are now investigating what might have caused the fire. 

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento returns tents to Miller Park 'safe ground' site | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out