Living in Sacramento during the Golden State Killer's spree | You Tell Us

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Joseph D'Angelo, or better known as the Golden State Killer, lived in the Sacramento and surrounding areas from 1974-1986. On Monday, June 29, 2020, he plead guilty to 13 counts of murder in exchange for a life sentence instead of a possible death penalty. This comes over 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings.