Living in Sacramento during the Golden State Killer's spree | You Tell Us

Joseph D'Angelo, or better known as the Golden State Killer, lived in the Sacramento and surrounding areas from 1974-1986.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Joseph D'Angelo, or better known as the Golden State Killer, lived in the Sacramento and surrounding areas from 1974-1986. On Monday, June 29, 2020, he plead guilty to 13 counts of murder in exchange for a life sentence instead of a possible death penalty. This comes over 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings.  

A lot of you shared your stories of living in the area during that time when the Golden State Killer was most active on our Facebook page. Here are some of your stories. 

Self defense

Extra security

Too close for comfort

No more open windows

Do you remember living in Sacramento during the time of the Golden State Killer? 

