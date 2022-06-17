Owner of Sacramento's Firehouse Restaurant Lloyd Harvego dies at 83

Lloyd Harvego was an integral part of the Sacramento community as he was the owner of The Fire House Restaurant, Harvego Enterprises and Bruin Ranch.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The owner of Sacramento's Firehouse Restaurant, Lloyd Harvego, died at age 83.

Lloyd Harvego was an integral part of the Sacramento community as he was the owner of The Fire House Restaurant, Harvego Enterprises, and Bruin Ranch.

The Harvego family said he passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Monday, June 13.

"He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, business and community leader, and dear friend," the Harvego family wrote in a statement. "He will be remembered and missed each and every day."

Terry Harvego, the son of Llyod Harvego, has worked alongside his father every day for the last 23 years. Terry said his father taught him and his sister how to be tough, strong, and compassionate. However, above all else, Terry said his father taught them how to work hard and have a strong work ethic.

"I don't think there's anybody that works harder than Lloyd Harvego," Terry said. "Up until just a few weeks ago, he was still going to the office seven days a week."

In addition to The Firehouse Restaurant, Harvego owned Bruin Ranch near Auburn.

"Most people know him for the Firehouse Restaurant and that is a beautiful thing, but I think people should also know that his other passion was at the ranch," Terry said. "He originally grew up on a farm in Minnesota, so he loved going up to Bruin Ranch on the weekends to drive his tractor and be outside."

The Harvego family says his legacy will continue to live on through his philanthropic efforts in the Sacramento area and the world-class restaurant he impacted.

"The Firehouse Restaurant remains an integral part of the fabric of Sacramento and a reflection of its proud past and bright future," the Harvego family said.

Terry hopes he can do his part in ensuring his father's legacy lives on in the Sacramento community and beyond.

"I hope I can continue on his love for Sacramento and his passion for Downtown," Terry said. "I hope to make him proud each and every day and apply all the life lessons I learned from him over the last 53 years."

According to the Harvego family, they are planning a memorial for mid-July to toast all Lloyd Harvego's accomplishments and contributions to Sacramento.

