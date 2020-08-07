Sacramento 18-year-old graduates from high school AND college in 2020

Montay McDaniel II is one example of how resilient the class of 2020 can be.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you hear the words "the children are the future," does that excite you or make you a little nervous? No matter how you feel about it, you have to meet one young man who's making sure success is what you see when you look at today’s teens.

Montay McDaniel II is an 18-year-old graduate of Sacramento State University. But that's not all. He got his Associates from Sac City College and graduated from The Met Sacramento High School all within a matter of a few years!

"It all started in the 8th grade. I took my first ever college class at Sac City College. As time goes on, you continue to knock out these college credits, your schedule at the school opens up a lot more. So, that allowed me to take more and more college classes," McDaniel told ABC10.

McDaniel said that it’s a schedule you have to adhere to if you want to make it work.

“I would go early in the morning and at night and fit in some online courses throughout the day," he said.

But his journey included a setback a few years ago in high school, when the typically great student got an "F" in Physical Education. McDaniel said his mom made sure that the failing grade didn’t deter him from striving to be his best and moving forward.

“She said there's a lot more for you out there. There's a lot more for you to achieve. And I really took that to heart," McDaniel said.

Starting Fall 2020, McDaniel will pursue a Master's in Athletic Training at Grandview University in Des Moines Iowa. His goal is to become a sports medicine doctor.

The 6'4" 18-year-old has big dreams and even bigger ambitions. But there is one thing that makes him a little anxious...

"I'm kind of nervous, I'm not going to lie. Given that I'm the youngest in my cohort," he said.

McDaniel says he'll meet that fear by being prepared. That means he will be doing a lot of studying over the summer, he laughed. But despite the serious study schedule, McDaniel says he will make sure to find time to enjoy being a kid.

But there aren't many scholarships for students looking to get their Master's degree. That's why McDaniel's family and friends set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his education. To help, click here.

If you want more information on how to get your kid on the fast track in high school, talk to your student's guidance counselor. For The Accelerated College Entrance program at California State University, Sacramento - click here.

Continue the conversation with Keristen on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: