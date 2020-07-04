SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attention beer lovers! April 7 is National Beer Day! (Heck, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, everyday kind of feels like National Beer Day.)

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, you can’t just gather your friends and head to the nearest brewery to celebrate. Instead, you’ll have to bring the brewery home. Thankfully, some local breweries are offering to-go options.

Not that you need an excuse to start drinking before happy hour, but there’s a huge reason why celebrating this year is more important ever.

“I don’t think any locally independently-owned brewery is making profit right now. For us it’s about survival and trying to weather the storm until we all get to the other side,” said Alaro Craft Brewery owner Ray Ballesteros.

Ballesteros says with the shutdown, some of your local favorite spots are still open for pick-up and they can use your support.

“Most of us are open for curbside pick-up, just call in and order, go on our websites or social media,” he said.

Ballesteros even took to social media to post this on Facebook and Instagram by tagging more than 50 locally-owned breweries and calling on everyone to make it their goal to help today.

“And we have reduced our prices, so it’s easier,” he added.

The options for you to celebrate and support your local breweries are endless. Most have limited their services to curbside pick-up and online ordering.

Here’s a list of breweries that are open:

Alaro Craft Brewery:

Is open for noon to 7 p.m. and is selling bottle, cases, and kegs at a reduced price. Place your order online (https://www.toasttab.com/alaro-brewing-company/v3/) or call them at 916-436-7711⁠.

New Helvetia Brewing Company

It’s selling local craft beer to customers in 4-packs, 6-packs, and bottles online https://squareup.com/store/NewHelvetiaBrew. It is also inviting customers to pick up their beer at the Tap Room on 18th & Broadway during limited “Grab & Go” hours.

Walk-ins are welcome, but online ordering is encouraged to minimize contact.

Hours:

Tuesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (National Beer Day)

Wednesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Urban Roots Brewing

It is inviting costumers to celebrate National Beer Day by buying beer, bottles, and food. The brewery is open Wednesday-Sunday from noon-7pm (last call for food 6:30)

You’re encouraged to place your order online at: www.urbanrootsbrewing.com.

Here are other great local breweries and taprooms that are partially opened on National Beer Day:

