6 doctors battling coronavirus come from one Northern California family

Six members of the Seng family are doctors working on the frontlines against coronavirus throughout the Sacramento Valley area.

MODESTO, Calif. — Our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers are on the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus. They're risking their lives to save ours and will continue to do so until we're in the clear.

For one family in Northern California, they have several loved ones fighting the good fight.

Six members of the Seng family are doctors working throughout the Sacramento Valley area. They shared what it’s like to deal with the virus while trying to keep themselves, their families, and their patients healthy.

"I go through moments of feeling optimistic and then you hear something that’s not quite optimistic and then you’re concerned,” Kosal Seng told ABC10. “You have to find the happy moments in all of this and that's important."

Kosal, whose wife is also a doctor, talked about the procedures they go through just to come home and spend time with their young child.

“We spray down and wiped down our phones and our keys. We leave our clothes in the garage and shower as soon as we enter the house to prevent tracking anything in the house from work," he explained.

Seang Seng, Kosal’s dad, says he's familiar with tough times. He saw first-hand starvation, separation of families and death all around him during the genocide of native Cambodians when he lived there growing up. He even wrote about it in his book. He says we will get through this.

"There's so many people in the world and so many doctors out there trying to protect us and look for a vaccine. We have to take this seriously. We can't assume it won't touch one of us. As long as we're all together in this we will win against this virus."

