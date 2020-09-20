Candlelight vigil scheduled to honor legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Sacramento Courthouse

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is hosting a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento residents are continuing to celebrate the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Associate Ruth Bader Ginsburg a day after her death.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted Saturday, encouraging people to join him and Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby at the Sacramento Courthouse to honor Ginsburg.

Local legal professionals are also reacting to the news of Ginsburg's death. Leslie Jacobs, a professor at McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific. She worked as a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Lewis F. Powell, Jr.

Jacobs says that though most people knew Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a Supreme Court Justice, her impact started long before her appointment.

"Such a legacy she has from being a litigator, a lawyer who was bringing these cases about equality and really setting the stage for what the way constitutional doctrine is now. She's the reason for that," Jacobs said of Ginsburg, "It was her strategy and the cases that she brought."

And as a Supreme Court Associate Justice, Jacobs says Ginsburg brought a lifetime of experiencing the inequality as so many other women faced.

"As a woman, she couldn't get a job in a law firm, and she had better grades than her husband," Jacobs said.

Still, Ginsburg became the beloved cultural icon that Mayor Steinberg and others are honoring.

The vigil starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Sacramento County Courthouse, 720 9th St. followed by a candlelight vigil at the state Capitol.