Local Iranians react to Iran vs. USA World Cup Match

Many Iranians in Sacramento said they felt conflicted watching the game amid ongoing human rights and freedom protests in their home country.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From Goose Port Public House in Roseville to SacTown Kabob in the Arden-Arcade area, excitement filled the air as soccer fans watched the World Cup match between Iran and the U.S.

However, many Iranians in Sacramento said they felt conflicted watching the big game amid ongoing human rights and freedom protests in their home country, including SacTown Kabob owner Mazi Khademi who left Iran nearly 40 years ago and still has several family members living there.

"On one hand, I want my country to win. On the other hand, essentially all Iranians think that this is not an Iranian team - this is an Islamic Republic team. So yeah, I don't want them to win," said Khademi.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets since September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's feared morality police. The demonstrations go beyond demanding freedom for women; protestors are also calling for a regime change.

Khademi's whole family got a tattoo showing the "woman, life, freedom" slogan to support their home country.

"We're trying to do anything and everything to at least feel like we are part of this," said Khademi.

The Iranian government has tried to forcefully end the demonstrations. At least 450 protestors have been killed, and thousands have been arrested. Some are even facing the death penalty.

"Actually, one of my cousins was beaten, and we got the pictures. It was not good," said Khademi. "We get images and reports that are just horrific, and these people are on their last leg and they're trying anything and everything to stay."

That's why Khademi, along with many other Iranians, have put their support for Iran on pause for now and instead, rooted for a Team USA victory. The U.S. is advancing to a knockout round with a 1-0 victory over Iran.

"Iranians are major soccer fans. We live and breathe soccer, but this is the first time in history that many of my country don't want this team to win," said Khademi. "This team has been supported by the government. We want the Islamic Republic gone. There's no other choice."

WATCH ALSO: