SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- After Saturday's deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the topic of security has become a top priority for many local Jewish leaders.

"We know that the most important thing is to make sure that everyone is safe: Our guests, our kids, our members," said Rabbi Shalom Bochner from Congregation Beth Shalom in Modesto. "It's a constant discussion of how do we put up the fences, but keep the gates open? How do we make sure that we are safe but that the people have an easy way to be here and we are warm and welcoming."

While Bochner said the conversation of how to keep his congregation safe is nothing new, he added Saturday's tragedy called for a new discussion to make sure members continue feeling secure at their place of worship.

"I can't predict how our volunteers and board of directors will ultimately decide to change things or not. But it definitely raises the need for that conversation."

Rabbi Reuven Taff from the Mosiac Law Congregation in Sacramento could not discuss the details of any new safety protocols, but he did say they will be reassessing their security measures.

RELATED STORY: California anti-Jewish hate crimes at a 6-year high

Faith leaders from other congregations told ABC10 they routinely evaluate security and protocols, especially during times like these that require constant vigilance and attention.

"We are actively reaching out to our Jewish brothers and sisters in response to this tragedy. An attack on one place of worship is an attack on all others. Unfortunately, our country is witnessing a distressing increase in violence against houses of worship in recent years," said Dr. Anne Kjemptrup, Vice-Chairperson at the SALAM Islamic Center.

Continue the conversation with Daniela on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV