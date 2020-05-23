Shop local: 3 Sacramento artisans to check out

With arts and crafts fairs canceled or postponed until further notice, we rounded up a few local artists and makers you should check out.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A pandemic can't stop creativity, but it can certainly hinder sales and outreach for local makers with art fairs and markets being canceled or postponed.

For those looking to support creatives, here are a few local artisans to check out.

Kelsea Edwards | Golddust Womvn

Kelsea creates all-natural, locally sourced skin, body and hair care products. While markets and fairs have been canceled, on top of being temporarily laid off from her other job at Magpie Cafe in Sacramento, Kelsea says she's taken it as motivation to create more.

"I have a few products I've been working on, recipes I've been finalizing," Edward explained. "I've definitely put more energy into my work. It's revamped my ambitions."

Jesse Wen | Red Modern Sweets

From blood orange preserves to matcha shortbread cookies, teas and floral infused sweets are her thing. Jesse offers her high tea catering and makes new flavors of sweets every couple weeks.

Paige McCafferty | Awkwood Things

Paige McCafferty is a Sacramento artist, woodworker and teacher. She makes functional art with reclaimed, up-cycled, sustainable woods — all by hand.

You might have seen McCafferty's work displayed at Midtown Farmers Market before pandemic times. She says it's been a challenge selling online vs. in-person.

"You can't capture what I do in photos as well as you can in-person, so a lot of adapting," McCafferty explained. "And I miss the dogs at the Farmer's Market."

While new social distancing norms and guidelines are an adjustment, McCafferty emphasizes keeping it local.

"Supporting local businesses is definitely important to keep local businesses a thing," McCafferty said.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Barbara Bingley.

READ MORE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter