Recently, the Sacramento City Council approved nearly $16 million for projects to help shelter and find permanent housing for the homeless community in Sacramento.

Currently, Councilmember Jeff Harris' Third District has the most homeless shelters at five.

The vetting process for homeless who wish to use the recently-approved shelters would be less stringent than several shelters in Sacramento that are currently available to the homeless community. Some of the restrictions at current Sacramento homeless shelters include being referred by the Department of Health and Services or being a person recovering from addiction.

The recently-approved shelters are meant to be placed in each city council district to help better serve the city's homeless population. There are currently four shelters that have been approved out of the eight that area planned:

Ethan Way Re-housing Shelter: Expected to open in the summer of 2020 and is located in Councilmember Jeff Harris' district Capitol Park Hotel shelter: Expected to open in the fall of 2019 and is located in Councilmember Steve Hansen's district Meadowview Re-housing Shelter: Expected to open in the winter of 2019 and is located in Councilmember Larry Carr's district Broadway/Alahambra Re-housing Shelter: Expected to open in the spring of 2020 and is located in Councilmember Jay Schenirer's district

Julie Beckner, a spokesperson for Volunteers of America in Sacramento, explained that there are five types of shelters:

Emergency Shelter: provides immediate safety and is an access point for other services.

Transitional Housing: long-term service and intensive housing option that helps people learn skills and work towards permanent housing.

Housing First: a housing option that is usually individualized towards the person it's serving.

Permanent Supportive Housing: housing option that provides support for the people that live in these permanent options.

Rapid Re-Housing: housing option for people who are homeless due to a catastrophic life event.

Beckner added that often, emergency shelters are classified as a homeless shelters and the other four types of shelters are housing someone can be referred to.

The Sacramento triage shelters are used primarily to help people get away from living on the street and work towards living in permanent housing regardless of how long it takes.

Sacramento approved four new shelters that add to the number of resources available for people without homes.

Addresses for current homeless shelters:

Youth-only shelter:

Wind Youth Services - 815 S St.

Men-only shelters:

Female-only shelter:

Sister Nora’s Place - 1351 North C St.

Single Female and Male shelter:

The Salvation Army - 1200 North B St.

Family Shelters:

