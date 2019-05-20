SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Sacramento area schools were placed on lockdown while deputies searched for a suspect who ran from police.

The lockdowns at Howe Elementary School and Twilight Academy began just before 10:15 a.m. The lockdown was downgraded to "shelter in place" soon after, before all advisories were lifted at 11:35 a.m.

According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Department, two people were found behind a store near Howe and El Camino Monday morning. When deputies tried to talk to them, the two ran away.

Deputies found two guns inside a car they believe belonged to the suspects, as well as ammunition. Deputies located one of the suspects, but continue to search for the second.

Authorities are using K9 and a helicopter to help find the suspect.