SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Update:

As of 1:45 p.m., all schools are resuming normal activities and safety measures have been lifted.

Original story:

Four Sacramento area schools are either on lockdown or sheltering in place after a threat was discovered on social media, according to authorities.

Rio Americano High School and Jesuit High School are on lockdown while El Camino Fundamental High School and Del Dayo Elementary School are being told by law enforcement to shelter in place.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, the threat alluded to a school shooting. Investigators believe the person behind the threat is a former student, but that suspect is not believed to be on campus.

The threat and lockdown come just one day after a panel discussion was held to allow students to voice their concerns about the racial climate of the school after a hate-filled post on social media aimed at African-Americans who attend Rio Americano High School was discovered.

This message was posted to the San Juan Unified School District's website.

Parents can find updates on the San Juan Unified School District. The school district also provides instructions on what to do in a situation like this.

Students who see or hear anything they find threatening can submit a tip through the schools Tell Someone System.

This is a developing story.