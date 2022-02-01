Search underway for driver who pulled over someone in Loomis using red and blue lights

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a driver who pulled someone over last week using red and blue lights.
The sheriff's office released a video Tuesday showing a pickup truck that used police-like lights to pull another driver over on Jan. 27 around 5:30 p.m. in Loomis.
The person was driving a dark-colored Nissan and wearing a dark green law enforcement uniform. The driver is described as a six-foot-tall man with dark hair and facial hair, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said they need help to identify the driver of the truck or law enforcement agency affiliation.
Anyone with more information on the driver can contact Placer County Sheriff's non-emergency line at (530) 886-5375.
Police officials previously told ABC10 that if someone is unsure about the legitimacy of what appears to be a police car signaling to pull over, people can slow down but not stop until they are in a well-lit and well-populated area.
Also, drivers can call the dispatch center on their mobile phone, advise dispatchers where they are, and explain they are concerned about the unmarked vehicle behind them. The dispatcher will either confirm it is a law enforcement vehicle or they will send officers to investigate.
