Search underway for driver who pulled over someone in Loomis using red and blue lights

On January 27th at 5:30 p.m., the driver of the dark pickup in the video pulled over a motorist using red and blue lights in the Town of Loomis. The driver didn’t identify himself. He is described as a six-foot tall white male with dark hair and facial hair, wearing a dark green law enforcement uniform. The motorist was unable to identify the agency’s uniform. The below footage shows the driver’s vehicle, which is described as a dark-colored, four-door Nissan Frontier with a black toolbox in the back and no markings. We are looking to identify the driver or the law enforcement agency associated with the traffic stop. If you see this truck or have any information on the driver, please call our non-emergency line at (530) 886-5375.