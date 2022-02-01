x
Sacramento

Search underway for driver who pulled over someone in Loomis using red and blue lights

The driver of a dark-colored Nissan truck reportedly pulled over another driver who said they couldn't recognize the officer's uniform, the sheriff's office said.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a driver who pulled someone over last week using red and blue lights.

The sheriff's office released a video Tuesday showing a pickup truck that used police-like lights to pull another driver over on Jan. 27 around 5:30 p.m. in Loomis.

The person was driving a dark-colored Nissan and wearing a dark green law enforcement uniform. The driver is described as a six-foot-tall man with dark hair and facial hair, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they need help to identify the driver of the truck or law enforcement agency affiliation.

Anyone with more information on the driver can contact Placer County Sheriff's non-emergency line at (530) 886-5375.

Police officials previously told ABC10 that if someone is unsure about the legitimacy of what appears to be a police car signaling to pull over, people can slow down but not stop until they are in a well-lit and well-populated area.

Also, drivers can call the dispatch center on their mobile phone, advise dispatchers where they are, and explain they are concerned about the unmarked vehicle behind them. The dispatcher will either confirm it is a law enforcement vehicle or they will send officers to investigate.

On January 27th at 5:30 p.m., the driver of the dark pickup in the video pulled over a motorist using red and blue lights in the Town of Loomis. The driver didn’t identify himself. He is described as a six-foot tall white male with dark hair and facial hair, wearing a dark green law enforcement uniform. The motorist was unable to identify the agency’s uniform. The below footage shows the driver’s vehicle, which is described as a dark-colored, four-door Nissan Frontier with a black toolbox in the back and no markings. We are looking to identify the driver or the law enforcement agency associated with the traffic stop. If you see this truck or have any information on the driver, please call our non-emergency line at (530) 886-5375.

Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

    

