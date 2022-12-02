Woman accused of making racist threat against president of American River College arrested at Sacramento City College

The woman was arrested for violating a temporary restraining order that banned her from being on any Los Rios Community College District campus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who allegedly sent racist and threatening messages to the president of American River College was arrested on Tuesday for violating a temporary restraining order, police officials said.

The Los Rios Police Department said the restraining order banned her from being on any Los Rios Community College District campus.

According to the Los Rios Police Department, a Sacramento Community College custodian called the police after noticing someone in the campus' restroom after hours.

Officers arrested the woman at Sacramento City College after they found her violating the temporary restraining order.

"The individual was arrested after she called into LRPD dispatch from the SCC campus and made a number of claims, all of them as yet unsubstantiated and none of them this time indicating a threat to any individual or the campus community," Los Rios police said in a statement.

Sacramento City College is part of the Los Rios Community College District.

