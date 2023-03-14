Lovey's Landing trailer park residents ordered to evacuate

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says the evacuation order extends to residents on the river side of the Sacramento River levee in northwestern Sutter County.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Lovey’s Landing residents are being ordered to evacuate with the Sacramento River expected to rise above the 65-foot elevation at the Colusa Bridge.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says the evacuation order extends to residents on the river side of the Sacramento River levee in northwestern Sutter County.

The river is expected to rise and flood the park, according to officials.

Power will be shut off to the park for safety and officials are working with residents to assist with temporarily relocating.

Community members are encouraged to monitor the county's emergency page or the sheriff's office page for updates.