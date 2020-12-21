'Better than nothing' | Lukewarm reaction to Congress' COVID-19 relief deal

For Bryan Walton, a former cook, the lifeline comes after several near financial drownings during the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A one-time $600 stimulus payment and $300 weekly federal unemployment bonus will be a lifeline for Bryan Walton, who has nearly drowned financially several times this year.

"I'm basically getting laid off from a new job I got a few weeks ago," said Bryan Walton, a cook who was laid off indefinitely after the restaurant he worked at shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walton said the COVID-19 relief deal struck by Congress on Sunday is long overdue.

"While they're doing all their arguing on Capitol Hill, there are people who work full time who have to go to food banks to feed their children," Walton said.

During the pandemic, Walton said he has had to make difficult choices to make ends meet. He has relied on family loans, taken odd jobs and applied for unemployment benefits that don't cover his expenses. At times, he chose to sleep at work, because he couldn't afford to get home by public transportation or car-share services.

"[Congressmembers] don't understand what it's like to be in a situation where you're living paycheck to paycheck," Walton said.

Nonetheless, Walton said the relief package will help, and he's grateful Congress came up with something rather than nothing.

"I understand you should pull yourself up by your bootstraps, but the government is supposed to make sure you're supposed to have boots," he said.

David Lang, Sacramento State Economist, said the stimulus payments will help struggling Americans, but its economic impacts are unclear. He says a one-time shock-payment will be spent in different ways. Some may spend it all and others may save it.

"It is not at all clear that it will lead to a clear stimulus of the economy as a whole, but, it will help those who are struggling and that alone makes it worthwhile. Of course, $600 per person and $300 per week are amounts that go a lot further in, say, Alabama than in most of California," Lang said.

Lang said it would have been more helpful if Congress, through the course of the pandemic, came up with a more predictable relief plan and considered the different costs of living in different parts of the country.

"Other countries have done a better job at making sure that the poorest of the poorest and the average citizens have what's needed during these troubling times," Lang said.

Lang said he remains optimistic.

"We can't rewind. All we can do is take where we are at and keep moving forward," Land said.